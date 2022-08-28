Esperanza “Hope”
Espinoza Trevino
VICTORIA — Esperanza “Hope” Espinoza Trevino, 60, of Victoria, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born October 18, 1961 to the late Cosme and Aurora Espinoza Sr. She is survived by her daughters Erica Nicole Espinoza and Lauren Eileen Trevino, son Larry Theodore Trevino Jr; brothers John V. Espinoza and Theodore Espinoza; 5 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Cosme Espinoza Jr.
Hope was raised in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School in 1980. After graduation, she entered a career in the oilfield industry where she remained for over 30 years. Hope was working as General Manager of J&J Pipe and Supply in Cuero, Texas; a company filled with people she loved.
Hope enjoyed growing flowers, cooking, baking and most of all, spending time with her family.
Rosary and visitation will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5-8 pm. at Angel Lucy’s funeral home, 706 Crestwood Dr. Prayer service will held August 30, 2022 at 10 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her brother and parents.
Pallbearers: John Espinoza, Theodore Espinoza, Mookie Espinoza, Cosme Espinoza III, Theo Trevino and Jacob Bonnell.
Honorary pallbearers: Billy Janssen, Gary Jeffers, and the employees of J & J Pipe Supply.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212
