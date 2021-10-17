Essie Lee Ellison
Wishert
PORT LAVACA — Essie Lee Ellison Wishert, formerly of Runge, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2021. She was born on March 25, 1941, to Roy Albert and Nellie McDonald Ellison, in Portland, Texas. She married David Emmitt Wishert on August 1, 1959.
Essie was an outgoing person who loved to be around people. She had a care-giver heart and worked as an LVN for half of her working years and as a postal clerk at the Runge post office the remaining time. She loved reading, sewing, collecting thimbles, crocheting (her handiwork has been shared all around the world), and being with her family and grandkids. She was a good cook and homemaker. She cared for and supported David as he worked to regain good health after his near-fatal accident. She loved the simple pleasures of life and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. Essie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Runge.
Essie is survived by her children: Anthony T. Wishert (Tammy), Kavin M. Wishert (Norma), Ronda Wishert Grant (Raymond); Grandchildren, Stacy Broussard (Brian), Derek Wishert (Marie), Matthew Wishert (Ashley), Leah Fox (Chris), Ryan Grant (Nikki), Rebekah Grant, and Rachel Grant; 11 Great grandchildren; siblings, Helen Linney, Margaret Howard, and Roy E. Ellison; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by husband; parents; siblings, Virginia Hoeser, Margie Tate, and Albert Ellison.
A Celebration of Life and informal fellowship time is planned from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Runge, Texas. A private family burial will take place later.
A special thank you to Texas Home Health Hospice of Victoria, TX for their wonderful care.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown 361 564-2277
