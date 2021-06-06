Estaquio M. Valdez
VICTORIA — Estaquio M. Valdez, 75, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at home. He was born in Yorktown, Texas to the late Reymundo and Geronima Martinez Valdez on September 20, 1945. Estaquio worked as a drywall installer for Midway Drywall for many years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters; Aurora Perez, Sophia Hernandez, Paula Vega, Angela Perez, and brothers; Joe Valdez, Julian Valdez, Frank Valdez, Samuel Valdez, and Leonardo Valdez.
Estaquio is survived by his wife; Guadalupe Menchaca Valdez, daughters; Betty (Luis R.) Echeveste, Julia (Ralph) Montes, Ann Margaret (Michael) Gonzales, and Vanita Cheeves, whom he loved equally as a daughter, grandchildren; Jaime Echeveste, Luis A. Echeveste, Arnold Rosas, Alonzo Rosas, Gabriella Gonzales, Jacquelyn Gonzales, Christian Gonzales, and Matthew Gonzales, sisters; Victoria Garza, and Maria Mendoza, brothers; Ismael Valdez, Sr., and Benito Valdez, Sr., all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, followed by Rosary at 7 pm, on Monday, June 7, 2021, all at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christian Gonzales, Matthew Gonzales, Arnold Rosas, Alonzo Rosas, Luis A. Echeveste, and Jaime Echeveste.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his honor to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave, Victoria, Texas 77901. www.hospiceofsouthtexas.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

