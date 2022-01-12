Esteban Delosantos Martinez
VICTORIA — Esteban “Steven” Delosantos Martinez 3rd, 43, passed away December 30th 2021.He was born in Victoria .He was the son of Esteban Martinez and Hilda Delosantos Martinez. He graduated from Victoria High School. He enjoyed cooking, reading, gaming, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his kind heart and strong will. He is survived by his father Esteban Martinez Jr. ,sister Monica Martinez , her boyfriend Justin Plant, Children; Terra Martin, her boyfriend Jesse Sutton, Serra Martinez, her fiancé; Steven Garza, grandchild Alaina Hilda, Claire Garza. Many aunt, uncles, cousins, and friends. Hercules his guardian and protector. He was preceded in death by his mother Hilda Delosantos Martinez. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

