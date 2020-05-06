ESTELLA M. BRYANT INEZ - Estella M. Bryant passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born February 18, 1950 in Victoria, Texas to the late Marion and Marjorie McNary Green. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and was an active member of her church, Mt. Pisgah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tvan Bryant; daughter Phyllis Neal; 2 sisters Marilyn Hill and Christa Holliday and brother Cluster Green. Estella is survived by her son William Bryant and wife Destiny Windham; daughter LaGreenlan Bryant and husband Cornelius Norman; 3 brothers John Green and wife Frances, Marion Green and wife Linda and Okinawa Green; grandchildren Stafon Childs and wife Halee, Kreasia Neal and husband Roy, Anthony Norman, Darnelius Norman, Alexis Norman, Joseph Johnson, Robert Neal Jr. and Cornell Norman and 6 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

