ESTELLA MAHAN VICTORIA - Estella Mahan went to be with the Lord May 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, May 8th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. A service celebrating Estella's life will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 9th, at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow Resurrection Cemetery.
