ESTELLA B. ORDONEZ VICTORIA - Estella B. Ordonez went to be with the Lord May 25, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born January 30, 1958 in Victoria, Texas to the late Santiago "Jimmy" and Blanch Ordonez. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral service will be at 9:00 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In addition to her parents, Estella was preceded in death by a daughter Louise Hernandez; brother Jimmy Ordonez, Jr., and granddaughter Juliana Oleksy. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ismael Arrue; daughters Rachel (John Cantu) Salazar, Vicky (Jerry) Oleksy and Rebecca (Antonio Rodriguez) Ordonez; brother Guadalupe (Janie) Ordonez; sister Diana Mata; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Estella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, car rides and shopping. The family would like to extend their thanks to Davita Dialysisfor their services and care that they gave to Estella. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
