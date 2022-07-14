Estella Ramos
Estella Ramos
SAN ANTONIO — Estella Ramos, 89 of San Antonio passed away on June 29, 2022. She was born November 16, 1933 in Helotes to the late Refugia Villareal and Cleto Marin. Estella was a keypunch operator for Avon and retired after many years.
She is survived by her son, Manuel Ramos and wife, Clara of Victoria; sister, Eloisa Perez of San Antonio; brother, Ron Salvador Dominguez of California; six grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.In addition to her parents and step-father, Ramon Dominguez, Estella was preceded in death by her husband, Matilde Ramos and grandson, John Daniel Trevino, Jr; six brothers and three sisters.
A rosary will be recited at 12 noon on Friday, July 16 with the Celebration of Life Mass to begin at 1 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.