Rachel Castillo
Estella Velasquez
PORT LAVACA — Estella Velasquez passed away on May 13th, 2021. She was born on May 24th, 1950, in Port Lavaca Tx, to the late Martin Velasquez and Antonia P. Velasquez. She is survived by her brothers; Johnny Velasquez (Senaida), Ernest Velasquez (Brenda); sisters Adella Velasquez, and Mary Ann Beahm (John). She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Yolanda V. Ovalle and her brother Ramon Velasquez. Estella loved and often cared for her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 25th 2021 in Port Lavaca Tx at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Rosary starting at 9:00am with Funeral mass following at 10:00am, followed by burial service at Port Lavaca Cemetery at 11:00am. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing a donation to any hospice facility or any cancer and/or cancer research center -Thank you

