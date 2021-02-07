Estelle C. Heimann
WHARTON — Estelle Patek Heimann 93, of Wharton passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021. She was the first of 8 children born in Sweet Home, Texas on August 21, 1927 to Jerome and Carrie (Matus) Patek.
Estelle is survived by her sons Robert (Helen) Heimann of East Bernard, Edward(Anna) Heimann of Wharton and daughter Shirley (Brian) Price of Houston. Brothers Eugene (Dorothy) Patek of Shiner , George Patek of Houston and Fred (Rita) Patek of Katy . 6, Grandsons Bill and John Heimann of East Bernard, Brian Heimann of San Angelo, Scott Heimann of Victoria, Reece Price of Lockhart and Cody Price of Houston, 5 granddaughters Deanna Reeves and Susan Davis of East Bernard, Ann Matocha of Katy , Lisa Kinsey of Abilene, and Michelle Sherrod of League City. , 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Heimann, Parents Jerome and Carrie Patek, Infant son Joseph Heimann , Son Kenneth Frank Heimann , Brothers Jerry Patek ,Daniel Patek Sisters Evelyn Patek Holub and Carrie Patek Hajek.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, February 9th from 9-10 A.M. at Holy Family Church in Wharton. Rosary will be held at 10:00 A.M. and her funeral mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Wharton Texas or charity of your choice. Serving as Pallbearers will be her 6 grandsons.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488
