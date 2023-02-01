Estelle Schleinschok
YOAKUM — Estelle Josephine Schleinschok, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home, surrounded by the love, laughter and joy of her family. She was born October 27, 1928 in Wied to Theodore and Emma (Krauskopf) Blaschke.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and lived her faith in service to others as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a leather worker at Cow Country and Circle Y for 30 plus years and enjoyed her polka music.
Survivors are her daughters, Janet Schleinschok of Victoria, JoAnn Schleinschok and Kathy Coull of Yoakum; son, Ron Schleinschok and wife Mary Nell of Houston; grandchildren, Madison Schleinschok, Katie Schleinschok, Kenzie Coull, Jacob Coull and wife, Dhenebb and Kyle Schleinschok.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard Paul Schleinschok in 2006; daughter, Pauline Schleinschok in 2021, infant son, Richard Paul Schleinschok Jr. and infant daughter, Mary Schleinschok.
Visitation 4:30 with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
