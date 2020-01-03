ESTELLE VALICEK EL CAMPO - Age 91. Funeral will be held from the St. John Catholic Church, in St. John, Tx on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am. Visitation will begin to the public after 9am from the church, with the parish Rosary to be recited at 10:30am prior to the mass from the church. Interment will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery, St. John, Tx. Survivors include: daughters- Marian Peter/husband-Norman of El Campo; Rosalie Clark/husband-Rusty of Orange Grove; Virginia Peter/husband-Louis of Louise; Diane Gray/husband-Keith of Santa Fe, Tx; Julia Smales/husband-Terry of Anchorage, Alaska; sister-Jeanette Terrell of Austin; brothers-Clarence Besetzny/wife-Evelyn of Schulenburg and James Besetzny of Victoria; sister-in-law-Gladys Besetzny of St. John; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 daughter and 1 brother. schwenkebaumgarten.com
