Ester Lee Littles
GOLIAD — Ester Lee Littles, 93 of Goliad, Texas went home to be with the Lord December 18, 2021, after a long and well lived life. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Monday, December 27th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market Street in Goliad. Family request all those in attendance wear facial coverings. Funeral Services will be held privately at a later date.
Ester was born July 20, 1928, in Goliad, Texas to the late Jerry David Anderson and Olivia Tucker. Ester united in marriage to Floyd Littles. To this union, they had 11 children, 23 Grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 9 great great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to being a devoted wife and loving mother, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. As an active member and an elder of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Goliad, she served on many ministries including, chairperson of the kitchen ministry, Sunday school teacher, choir member, church treasurer and she also participated in the Women & Mission ministry.
Ester loved her church family and supported other churches in the community. She always served as a prominent prayer warrior, sharing advice and there was not a mouth she was not willing to feed and did so with love.
Ester worked in foodservice as a cook at the Goliad Hospital, Detar Hospital, and a café in Victoria, Texas for many years.
Ester was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Floyd Littles, her 3 sisters Eulah, Beulah, and Lucille, her daughter Betty Jo Bookman and her son Bruce Alan Littles.
Ester is survived by her sister, Shirley Newsom; her 9 children, Floyd David Littles, Kathryn McDow (Alvin), Elvis Littles, Arlene Taylor, Ernest Littles (Donna), Harold Littles (Sabrina), Everett Littles (Pauline), Roland Littles (Lydia), Willie Frank; her grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police release photos of vehicle connected to fatal Dairy Road hit-and-run, no arrests
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job
- 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- Victoria family receives a gift of all-new furniture for home
- 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- Victoria's Santa Claus loves bringing the holiday spirit to kids
- St. Paul completes TAPPS championship 4-peat
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run was mother of 4, remembered as 'kind spirit'
- Man injured in Victoria hit-and-run still in critical condition
Commented
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Victoria County to receive $1.5 million for border security (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job (1)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Letter: Accuracy of the information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to evolve (1)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
Online Poll
Will you be leaving cookies out for Santa?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.