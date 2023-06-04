Ester Padron Mendoza
PORT LAVACA — Ester Padron Mendoza, 79, of Port Lavaca passed away May 31, 2023. She was born August 19, 1943 in Kamey, TX to Miguel and Esther Padron. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Norma Reyes (John), Ramiro Mendoza, Leticia Mendoza, and Rene Mendoza (Gina); sisters, Emily Perez, Rosemary Daugherty, Ercilia Gunn, and Irene Torres; brothers, Mike and Jimmy Padron; grandchildren, Jonathan and Jeremiah Torres, Zachary and Alexis Mendoza, and Jonathan Reyes; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Kylie, and Erin Torres, and Joy and Kai Valdez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Cantu Mendoza; parents; and brother, Richard Padron.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf. Burial will follow at a later date in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Torres, Jeremiah Torres, Zachary Mendoza, Jonathan Reyes, and Thomas Valdez.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.