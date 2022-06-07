Esther C. Larson
Wehlmann
VICTORIA — Esther Charlotte Larson Wehlmann was wrapped in the arms of our Lord and Savior on June 5, 2022. Esther was born on September 9, 1925, in Victoria, Texas, to Victor and Hilma Swanson Larson. She graduated Patti Welder High School in 1942. During World War II she worked at both Aloe and Foster Fields in civil service as a secretary in the motor pool. After Franklin Wehlmann returned from his tour of service during the war in Germany, they married on November 16, 1946. They were married almost 75 years when he passed away in October 2021.
Faith and family were Esther’s life’s missions. She was a life-long member of First English Lutheran Church. She served as church secretary for the church for several years. She was dedicated to sharing God’s word with others and worked in various roles in the church to do just that. She and Franklin taught Sunday School, teaching the scripture and leading by example. Their strong and committed faith touched the lives of their Sunday School students. She served on the Board of Evangelism and Board of Elders and had been a member of the Altar Guild and Women of the Church. She also served for many years as chairperson of the Friendly Service committee, providing the food for bereaved families in the church.
Esther would do anything for her family and loved cooking delicious treats for them. She and Franklin enjoyed fishing, and this was often a whole-family event with Esther usually out-fishing everybody else and catching the biggest fish. She and Franklin belonged to a domino group where they had many memorable times and good food. They also took bus trips with this group visiting all of the lower 48 states. She and Franklin enjoyed life to the fullest, but Christ was always the center of the family.
Esther is survived by daughter Kathy Svetlik (Larry), grandsons Randy Svetlik (Andrea), and Jeff Svetlik (Violeta), great-grandchildren Rowan and Erin Svetlik, Ryan and Riley Svetlik, Wade and Vanessa Leath, and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother John Larson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird, Victoria, TX. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., Victoria, Texas, with Pastor Chip Reynolds and Pastor Rand Bentson officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Greg King, Steven Wehlmann, Darrell Wehlmann, Larry Reinecke, David Reinecke, and Leroy Reinecke. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Larson and David Wehlmann.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church or Harbor Hospice.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to all those who have shown care and support during Esther’s extended illness: our beloved caregiver Linda Edwards and her staff, and the nurses and staff from Harbor Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
