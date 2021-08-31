Esther De Los Santos
CUERO — Esther De Los Santos, 87, passed away on August 27, 2021. She was born in Cuero, Texas on June 16, 1934 to Filiberto and Consuelo Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Ernesto Anzaldua De Los Santos. Esther was a lifelong resident of Cuero and lived a long full life, captivating her family and friends with stories about life in Cuero. She was a strong and energetic individual who enjoyed being around people. She enjoyed reading, writing, cooking, sewing, and dancing. Esther was known for her strong opinions but better known for her faith in God.
Esther worked at Wal-Mart retiring after 20 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she provided catechism classes for many years. She was a member of “Las Guadalupanas” Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, and a dedicated volunteer during the annual Jamaica. In recent years she donated beautiful handmade quilts for the OLG Jamaica auction. Esther served her community by working on voter registration drives and helping candidates with their political campaigns. She ran for District 2 City of Cuero May 2010 City Council, served as a Charter Review committee member for the City of Cuero and served five years as a board member for the Housing Authority. Esther was also a member of the Woodmen of the World Lodge and American Legion Auxiliary.
Esther is survived by her children, Rebecca Rodriguez (David) of Bastrop, Patricia Trevino (Jose) of Cuero, Teresa Garza (Federico) of Kingsville, James De Los Santos (Leticia) of San Diego, California, Annette Mejia (Harry) of Austin, Oscar De Los Santos (Angela) of Orange Grove, Raquel De Los Santos (Grace) of Cuero, Roel De Los Santos (Priscilla) of Floresville, and Elia Cantu (Moses) of San Antonio. Esther leaves 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Dora Villarreal, Celia Moreno and Cruz Garcia, all of San Antonio; and two brothers, Filiberto Garcia Jr., of Corpus Christi and Roberto Garcia of Austin.
Pallbearers are Diego Rodriguez, Jacob Garza, Saul De Los Santos, Elijah Reyes, Roel De Los Santos Jr., and Julian Cantu. Honorary Pallbearers are Pete Ledit, David Varela, Ricky Varela, Randy Saenz, David Ruiz, Michael Ruiz, Frank De Los Santos and Refugio De Los Santos.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 31 at Freund Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm. On Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021, Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero at 10:00 am with burial at San Pedro Cemetery in Concrete, Texas.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
