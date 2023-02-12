Esther Reyes
FANNIN — Esther Reyes, 75, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb.5th, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 4th, 1947, to the late Domingo and Benita Garza.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Flores (Colton) of Fannin Texas, and her sons Darrell Reyes of Florida, and Selustriano G. Reyes lll (Trey) of Fannin. Siblings Mary Delagarza (Robert) of Goliad, Domingo, and Daniel Garza of Victoria, Texas; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Selustriano G. Reyes Jr, and siblings.
Visitation will begin Monday, February 13, 2023, at Union Baptist Church in Fannin Texas at 9 am, with a prayer service to be recited at 10 am, by Pastor Miguel Hernandez Officiating, Burial to follow at San Antonio Cemetery in Fannin, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Jose Martinez Jr., Christian Martinez, Shawn Marshall, Dominic Reyes, David Garcia, Michael Delagarza. Honorary pallbearer, Robert Delagarza.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Baptist Church at 1206 Blackburn Street, Fannin, Texas, 77960 in Honor of Esther Reyes.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria Texas, 361-575-3212

