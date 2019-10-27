ESTHER SCHROEDER ELLIS DALLAS - Esther "Diddy" Schroeder Ellis, 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by family October 25, 2019. She was born in Victoria, Texas on October 16, 1931. She received her B.A. from Southern Methodist University and married Arthur S. Ellis, her husband of 64 years in 1955. Esther worked as a flight attendant for Braniff International and later taught school before having two children. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority for which she worked tirelessly throughout her life. She was also a member of Les Femmes du Monde, Dallas Council on World Affairs, and Clipped B's, among others, and volunteered for North Dallas Food Bank. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the charity of your choice. Esther was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Schroeder Jericho and brother, Arthur G. Schroeder, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Arthur S. Ellis; daughter, Frances Ellis Fox; son, Dr. Thomas S. Ellis and her grandchildren, Chris Fox, Charlie Fox, Chase Fox, Caroline Ellis, and Jordan Ellis, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 11:00 on Monday, October 28, followed by a private interment at Sparkman Hillcrest and public reception at the church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Lyceum lecture speaker talks space, complacency (8)
- Letter: Reader responds to Mark Walters' letter to the editor (6)
- Cloud joins GOP colleagues to disrupt impeachment hearing, calls process too secretive (5)
- Letter: Demeanor of president distresses reader (4)
- Letter: Democratic coup began before 2016 election (4)
- Guest column: Vote Nov. 5 for state propositions (5)
- Syndicated column: Dem debate overlooked threat to our quality of life (3)
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (7)
- Represenative Cloud was wrong (2)
- Letter: Is Khrushchev's prediction coming true for America? (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.