Esther Tilley
VICTORIA — Esther Tilley, age 68 of Victoria, peacefully passed away November 14, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born April 8, 1954, in Victoria to the late Joe Gomez and Irene Soto.
She is survived by her husband Frank Tilley of Victoria, TX; daughter Bianca Tilley of Austin, TX; son Patrick Tilley of Denver, CO; sisters Stella Torres of Victoria, Emma Cavazos (Ray) of Victoria, Elvia Arriaga (Walter) of Victoria, and Mary Ellen Reyna (Henry) of Victoria; brothers Joe Gomez (Gloria) of Victoria, and Johnny Gomez of Victoria.
Visitation will begin Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, TX. Visitation will resume Friday, November 18, 2022, at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, TX. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Derouen, Robert Rodriguez, Kurt Mueller, Ray Cavazos, Michael Torres, and Jeff Torres.
Esther attended school at Victoria College. She worked in retail at Lulu’s, Dillard’s, and Green Bros before enjoying an early retirement. Esther had a large giving heart and was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a strong catholic faith and was involved with ACTS retreats, Music Ministry, and various other volunteer efforts with the church.
Esther and Frank were married on July 4, 1981. During 41 years of marriage, they enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She enjoyed planning events and had a creative flair for design. The best wife and mother who taught her children the value of a good work ethic and integrity.
Our sweet Esther, you made the world better through your presence. Your kindness, compassion, and love touched the hearts of many. We will dearly miss you, Esther, but your spirit will continue to live on in each of us.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.
