ESTOLIA G. RIVERA VICTORIA - Estolia G. Rivera went to be with the Lord December 10, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Edna, Texas November 9, 1929 to the late Francisco and Adela Gutierrez. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with Funeral service at 1:00 pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Bernal, Jason Bernal, Michael Robles, Johnny Robles, Matthew Robles, John Rivera, Joseph Gonzales and Sean Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Rivera, Kris Parker, Spencer Gohmert, Max Robles, Seth Robert Shulz and Jacob Munoz. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Manuel Rivera Sr.; brothers Manuel Gutierrez, Amos Gutierrez, Frank Gutierrez, Genova Gutierrez and Francisco Gutierrez; sister Frances Gutierrez; grandson James Bernal, great granddaughter Ebony Renee Hovion and great great grandson Jayean Ray Valdez. She is survived by her children Mary Gonzales, Estolia Robles and husband David, Alicia Hulin and husband Tim, Beatrice Garcia and husband Bobby and Manuel Rivera, Jr.; sister Teresa Garcia; half sister Linda Ramirez and husband Jose; 19 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Estolia was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed cooking and was a hard worker. She was housekeeping supervisor for Victoria Convalescent Center for many years. She enjoyed fishing and playing bingo and had been a member of the Pentecostal Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
