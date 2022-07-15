Ethel Adell Williams
BAY CITY — Ethel Nelson Williams, 99, of bay City went home to Heaven on July 13, 2022. She was born June 4, 1923 to Roy Nelson and Carrie Belle (Shuey) Nelson at the old historic Dr. Loose Hospital in Bay City, Texas. She grew up on the family ranch in Collegeport, Texas and attended Blessing High School, graduating as salutatorian in 1940.
Ethel married her high school sweetheart, Roy E. Williams after World War II and has lived in Matagorda County for her entire 99 years. After many years as a principal, school teacher, cattlewoman and educator, she will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery near Blessing. The service will be at 4:00 PM Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Pavilion at Hawley Cemetery with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating for friends and family of Ethel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy E. Williams, sister Rosalie Nelson Ellis and daughter Sherry Richardson.
Surviving family members are daughter Lynda Williams Gerken; granddaughter Kerin Caka & husband Keith; great granddaughter Kristin Caka; grandson Kreg Soli and numerous cousins, nieces-in-law and one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Ricky McKenny, G. W. Franzen, Jimmy Huey, Dr. Crayden Dennard, Jack Matthews, Ernest “Buddy” Lenz and John Hodges. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be John Maurice Merk, James Bounds, Mason Holsworth, Jugg Rhymes and Tommy Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity or donate at www.waterforlife.org or www.ectigers.com.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
