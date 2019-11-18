ETHEL MAE ORCHARD VICTORIA - Ethel Mae Orchard entered into rest on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born September 28, 1932 in Lytton Springs, TX to the late Thomas Eugene and Eula Mae McCandless Clendennen. Ethel is survived by her sons Eugene Norwood and Thomas Norwood; daughters Donna Eaves, Audrey Warner and Charlene Starry. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ethel is preceded in death by her two sons Thomas Norton and Richard Norton, 5 brothers and 1 sister. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Grace Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Les Crawford and Rev. John Hancock, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

