Ethel Mozelle White
SUGAR LAND — Ethel “Mozelle” White passed away June 16, 2023. She was born July 13, 1927 in Athens, Arkansas, the youngest of 6 girls. As a young child, she moved with her family to Victoria, TX. After graduating high school, she briefly moved to Austin, TX to work and attend business school. During that time, she fell in love and married her husband, Grey, to whom she was married for 44 years, until his passing. They lived in Alice, TX and then Victoria, TX, where they raised a family of 3 children, and she worked as a bookstore manager for 20 years. She and Grey enjoyed many years of square dancing with the Victoria Promenaders. Mozelle was known for her many quilts that she created by hand and gave as gifts, and she was active in the Victoria Quilt Guild. She also enjoyed crocheting, painting with oil paints, cooking and baking. In 1995, Mozelle moved to Sugar Land, TX to live closer to her family, where she resided for 28 years. She is survived by her 2 sons Doug and his wife Sherry, and Ken, and her daughter Kathleen and her husband Ronnie, 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
We wish to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Tuscany Village and Village Hospice who lovingly cared for her during her last few months.
Visitation will take place at Settegast-Kopf Funeral Home 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX on July 11, 2023 from 1-2 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 PM. A reception will be held immediately after the service. Interment will occur on July 15, 2023 at 11 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8919 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX.

