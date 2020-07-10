EUGENE GENE FRANK GRAFE CUERO - Eugene F. "Gene" Grafe, 87, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1932 in Hallettsville to Frank and Evelyn Grafe. Gene grew up in Hallettsville and graduated from Hallettsville High School. He furthered his education at St. Mary's University in San Antonio and graduated with a degree in Economics. After graduation, he served two years in the US Army field artillery. During his service in the military he married Vivian Bordovsky on September 6, 1954 in Hobson Texas. After his military service, he began his career in the Natural Gas business. In February of 1957, he and Vivian moved to Cuero where he began his career with Cuero Federal Savings and Loan Association. Gene served his community by belonging to the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Planning and Zoning Commission, Industrial Development Board member, Fire Department Board of Trustees and The Cuero American Legion. After 41 years in the banking business, he retired and became more active in church work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero where he served as Administrator for 20 plus years, as well as maintaining his memberships in Travelers Protective Association and the Cuero Lions Club of which he is a past Secretary - Treasurer and Past President. Gene enjoyed his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. He also enjoyed traveling and he and Vivian had many enjoyable trips together. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vivian E. Grafe; three daughters, Debbie (Randy) Liesman, Sandy (Tommy deceased) Gohmert and Brenda (Lendell) Laxton; son, David (Laura) Grafe; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Rebecca) Laxton, Dr. Gage Liesman, Kristen Liesman, Zachery Grafe, Garret Grafe, Jennifer (Brent) Gohmert Coates, Stacey (Matt) Gohmert Nelson; five great-grandchildren, Braylin Laxton, Charley Rose Nelson, Ella Gene Nelson, Cooper Thomas Coates and Clara Roselle Coates; one great-great-grandson, Parker Wayne Laxton; sisters, Bea (Squy) Wallace and Patricia Friesenhahn. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Tommy Gohmert. A very special thank you to Janie, Lorene and Sylvia for the long-term care and commitment provided to the Grafe family. Their love and compassion has been greatly appreciated over the years. Pallbearers include Bryan Laxton, Dr. Gage Liesman, Zachery Grafe, Garrett Grafe, Braylin Laxton, Matt Nelson and Brent Coates. Eugene will be lying in state at Freund Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 8 am. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church , Cuero Lions Club or a charity of the donor's choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfunealhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'The virus is everywhere': Victoria County reports 146 new cases; total hits 698 (13)
- Just around the corner (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- With COVID-19 surging, we need straight talk from Texas leaders about schools reopening (3)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- DA accuses Goliad County sheriff of revealing confidential grand jury information about county judge (2)
- Letter: Reader feels our government leaders have no accountability (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Letter: Reader shares view on things going on in our country (2)
- Victoria officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.