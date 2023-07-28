Eugene Julius Repka
EL CAMPO — Eugene Julius Repka, 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday July 23, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday July 29, 2023 Colonial Funeral Home at 9:30am, with rosary to follow at 10:30am. Memorial services will immediately begin at 11am, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Thomas Wall, Michael Wall, Bennie Reck and Stanley Reck. Honorary pallbearers are Olivia Wall and Cameron Wall.
Eugene was born on June 26, 1935 to Angelina Koutny Repka and Julius Joseph Repka at DeTar Hospital in Victoria, TX. He was raised in Inez, TX. After graduating from Patti Welder High School, he was employed about 20 years with the Texas Highway Department as an administrator and surveyor. Eventually transitioning to work with the Houston Pipeline and then Enron until his retirement. He lived over 50 years in Telferner, TX, and then moved to his own assisted living apartment at Morado Senior Living in 2020, where he met and enjoyed new friends, playing cards and walking. Eugene was all about walking for exercise, whether it was to the Telferner Post office, at the Victoria Mall or as a member of the YMCA on a treadmill, he would get his steps in every day.
At age of 58, he decided to take an “Enron Early Retirement” and then he spent his time traveling with his older brother, Ernest, to the Czech Republic, going to family reunions, chronicling his family’s Czechoslovakian heritage in Texas, attending different musical Celebrity shows and theater plays and watching his favorite sports teams, Houston Astros and Texans and Dallas Cowboys.
Eugene is survived by his niece, Sheila Wall and husband, Michael and family of El Campo; nephew, Michael Repka and family of Victoria; nephew, Jody Repka and wife, Cindy and family of El Campo; nephew, Kevin Repka and wife, Sena and family of Louise.
Eugene was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Repka; daughter, April Repka; and parents, Angelina and Julius Repka.
Thank you to everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and blessings for Eugene Joseph Repka.

