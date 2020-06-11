EUGENE LABAY EL CAMPO - Eugene Benedict Labay, 81, of San Antonio, joined his lord on June 8, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Rosary and service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro-Tawiah officiating. www.triskafuneralhome.com

