EUGENE LABAY EL CAMPO - Eugene Benedict Labay, 81, of San Antonio, joined his lord on June 8, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Rosary and service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro-Tawiah officiating. www.triskafuneralhome.com
