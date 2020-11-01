Eugene Morales
Hernandez
EDNA — Eugene Morales Hernandez, of Edna passed away with his family by his side, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born in Edna, Texas on January 4, 1938, to the late Macario Hernandez and Amada Morales Hernandez.
Eugene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great friend, who enjoyed time with his loved ones...
Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Adriana Luera Hernandez; daughters, Debra Perez, Mary Hernandez (Louie), Lupe Hernandez (Brian), Ninfa H. Cortez (Frank); sons, Eugene Hernandez Jr., Richard Hernandez and Eugene E. Hernandez; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Anastacia (Tocha) Garza, Joe M. Hernandez (Florence), Theresa (Tede) Soto, Mary H. Quintero, and Lilly Garza (Reyes).
He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Louis Morales Hernandez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna. Burial will follow at Latin American Cemetery of Edna.
Pallbearers will be Paul Cortez; Frank Cortez, Jr.; Greg Gomez; Eugene Hernandez, III; Jose Perez, Jr.; and Johnny Varela, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eugene E. Hernandez, Jr.; Joe Louis Hernandez; Julian Perez; Andrew Pena; Francisco Pena; and Jodi Kucera.
