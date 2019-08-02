EUGENE DELMAR SUGARS VICTORIA - Eugene Delmar Sugars, age 87, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1931 to Delmar and Esther Sugars in Mount Hamill, Iowa. He graduated from Manlius High School in Manlius, IL in 1950. He served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 and was a Corporal stationed in Germany with the Seventh Army. He married Shirley, his wife of 65 years, on April 4, 1954. Gene worked as a salesman for many years before owning A&C Fire Equipment Company, which he sold to retire in 1997. Gene was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was involved in many church activities, serving as a Deacon of Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi. He also enjoyed participating in Kiwanis and Boy Scouts along with woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He will always be remembered for his devotion to his family and his faith in Jesus Christ. Gene is survived by his wife Shirley Sugars, daughters Christy (Joe) Saldivar, Cathy (Robert) Garcia, sons Michael (Karen) Sugars, Mark (Debra) Sugars, Matthew (Jenny) Sugars, brothers Larry (Maxine) Sugars, Dale (Donna) Sugars, 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Delmar Sugars, mother Esther Jensen, stepfather Roger Jensen, father in-law Clarence Mechling, and mother in-law Opal Mechling. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday August 2, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Operation Christmas Child or Second Baptist Building Fund.
