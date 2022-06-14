Eugene Timothy Trahan
VICTORIA — Eugene Timothy Trahan went to be with the Lord June 4, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born in Vinton, Louisiana July 30, 1941 to the late Melvin and Rosetta Trahan.
A Mass for the intention will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 6:00 pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Estella Louise Trahan; children Temi Lynne Trahan Bruno, Tracy Lee (Timothy Mark) Trahan Jordan, Todd Eugene (Sheila Denise) Trahan and Ty Andrew (Jamie Lee) Trahan; grandchildren Tabitha (Cole) Jordan Trampota, Trace Jordan, Logan Jordan, Justin (Lauren) Green, Taylor Trahan, Josslyn Prather, Shelby (Broc) Trahan Bowen, Tanner Trahan, Tristan Trahan, Alexis Hajek and Annaka Hajek; great grandchildren Tealy Cooley, Teagen Trampota, Trintley Trampota, Lynn Lily, Owen Green, Jacob Green, Tubbs Green and JJ Green; and his siblings Margie Farris, Janie Smith, Victoria Duncan, Andrea Hedrick, Debbie D’Anton, Karen Trahan, Pamela Savoie, Michael Trahan and Tammy Bartlett.
Eugene was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He worked as a tool pusher for Baker Hughes for 51 years, making him the longest employee for the company. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on suspicion of child pornography
- Black Flag crew prevails in difficult conditions
- Backside of Victoria house catches fire
- Residents must alter lawn watering as Guadalupe River flow falls
- Blotter: 3 Brownsville residents arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, organized criminal activity
- Shiner players named to all-tournament team
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Bailouts reported in four Crossroads counties in past week
- West grad Sitka aims to keep promise to late father
- Rare fish caught by Victoria resident
Commented
- Letter: Automatic assault rifles should be banned (13)
- Letter: Placing some reasonable restrictions on guns does no damage to the Constitution (4)
- Gridlock (3)
- Letter: Too many biased guest columnists (2)
- Arrested Goliad coach: What we know and don't know (2)
- Founder never meant for settlement to be named 'Victoria' (1)
- Maxine Patterson Dunseth (1)
- Dave Sather: The behavioral apocalypse (1)
- County to decide which advertising firm will help Victoria Regional Airport (1)
- Letter: Does human life really matter to politicians? (1)
- Johnny Ray Sauseda (1)
- Beverly Jo Glass (1)
Online Poll
Are you a good speller?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.