EUGENIE GENIE FUHRMAN VICTORIA - Eugenie "Genie" Lynn Schmidt Fuhrman was born on June 17, 1954, in Bellville, Texas, to Gladys Mae Rodiek Schmidt and the late Eugene Fritz Schmidt. She passed away peacefully at home with family on March 13, 2020, after courageously dealing with ovarian cancer. She attended school in Calhoun County, graduating from Calhoun High School in 1972. Genie was a 1974 graduate of the Victoria College, a 1976 graduate of East Texas State University in Commerce (now Texas A&M-Commerce) with a Bachelor's of Music Education, and a 1986 graduate of Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State), receiving a Master's of Music in Vocal Performance. Music was her lifelong passion. Her beautiful singing voice and musical talents will be dearly missed by all of us. She taught choral music at Bay City High School from 1976-1981 and at Victoria High School from 1981-1985 and 1989-1991. After leaving the teaching profession, she continued to serve as a judge and piano accompanist for local band and choir students during TMEA and UIL events. She also served as an adjunct at Victoria College. Genie was a private voice teacher from 1985-2019. She was the office manager of Rosewood Funeral Chapels from 1995-2020. Genie was active in church music all her life. She served as organist for St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Point Comfort, Texas (1970-1974), First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca, Texas (1972-1974), St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Bay City, Texas (1976-1981), Temple B'nai Israel in Victoria, Texas , and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas (1981-2020). She served as Choir Director of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church from 1985-2020. She also ministered as part of the Christian trio Messenger, along with Glenn Christian and Mike Rippamonti. She was a member of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, Texas Music Educators Association, and Texas Choral Directors Association. She participated in various community activities including the Victoria Civic Chorus and Victoria Community Theatre. Genie was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Schmidt. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Fuhrman, of Victoria; son, Andrew Fuhrman (Christine) of Austin and grandson Thomas Robert Fuhrman; daughter, Dr. Alicia Fuhrman Rediske (Dan) of Spokane, Washington; mother, Gladys Mae Rodiek Schmidt of Port Lavaca; brother, Gerald B. Schmidt of Fayetteville; sister, Susan Schmidt Welch (Phillip) of Pasadena, Texas; brother, Stephan P. Schmidt (Barbara) of Port Lavaca; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, Genie's preference was that memorials be made to organizations dear to her heart, including the Building Fund at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church (4102 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria) and Hospice of South Texas (605 Locust Avenue, Victoria). Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, from 5-7PM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Victoria. Funeral service will be 10AM Monday, March 16, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria. Pallbearers are Stephan Schmidt, Gerald Schmidt, Andrew Fuhrman, Leslie Don Fuhrman, Dr. Gary Mueller, and Glenn Christian. Honorary pallbearers are Nancy Witte, Robert Hairell, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church choir members, and the staff at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Services are under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapels in Victoria. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
