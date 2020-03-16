EUGENIE LYNN FUHRMAN VICTORIA - Eugenie "Genie" Lynn Schmidt Fuhrman, passed away on March 13, 2020. Funeral service are 10am Monday, March 16, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church and Hospice of South Texas.
