EUGENIO PEREZ HOUSTON - Eugenio Perez went to be with the Lord January 8, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born April 13, 1939 to the late Manuel Perez and Yrenia Cruz. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. He was preceded in death by his bio-father Manuel Perez; his parents Gumecindo and Yrenia Cruz; two children Eugenio Perez, Jr., and Celia Gutierrez; brothers Crespin Perez, Sr., Rudy Cruz, Felipe Cruz and sister Petra Rodriguez. Eugenio is survived by his daughters Sylvia (Lucio) Garcia, Sarah Ortiz and Sandra (Rick) Cantu; brothers Jose (Isabelle) Cruz, Daniel (Esther) Cruz, Pablo (Juana) Cruz, Gumecindo Cruz, Jr., and Ricky Cruz; sisters Consuelo Aguero and Cynthia (Michael) Rosales; 16 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather. He loved his work as a truck driver, enjoyed traveling, gardening especially flowers and liked to tell jokes. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
