EULALIO MOYA GARCIA JR. UPTON - Eulalio Moya "Lalo" Garcia Jr., 59, of Upton, passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 at his residence in Upton. He was born in Palacios, TX to Eulalio and Mary Moreno Garica Sr.. He was a retired manager for Waste Management and member of Aetna Union Missionary Baptist Church. . He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother James Garcia, and special grandparents, Adela and Joseph Moreno Lalo was a loving husband, Dad, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Reba Kay Garcia of Upton, KY. Son & daughter-in-law, Albert (Tabitha) Nall of Magnolia, KY, Son, Sylvester Garcia of Upton, KY, Son & daughter-in-law, Eulalio M. (Morgan) Garcia, III of Hodgenville, KY, Daughter & son-in-law, Becky (Lonnie) Crain of Hardyville, KY, five sisters, Juanita Duran of Palacios, TX, Vicki Reyes of Beeville, TX, Martha Aldaco of Bay City, TX, Teresa Vinyard of Inez, TX, Krystal Baladez of Victoria, TX, four brothers, David Garcia of Stem, NC, Michael Garcia of Victoria, TX, Victor Garcia of Victoria, TX, Carlos Garcia of Beeville, TX, six grandchildren, Joesph Bonus, Mackenzie Crain, Austin Crain, Keaton Nall, Skylar Sullivan, Sienna I. Garcia, special great nephew, Desmond Riggs Private Family Funeral Services will be held Saturday May 16, 2020 1:00 pm at the Garcia Residence 1761 Wonderland Rd. Upton, Ky. 42784 with Bro. Dawson Hawkins,and Bro. Ray Riggs officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be Friday 1:00 pm or Saturday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Garcia Residence 1761 Wonderland Rd. Upton, Ky. 42784 Special pall bearers will be his sons and grandsons Albert, Sylvester, Eulalio, Joseph, Austin, and Keaton Condolences may be expressed on-line at www.manakeefuneralhome.com
