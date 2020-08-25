Eulogio (Alex) Cardenas
Eulogio (Alex) Cardenas
VICTORIA — Eulogio Cardenas passed on August 13, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1952 to Inez and Ernest Cardenas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Guadalupe Esparza Sr., Daniel Cardenas Sr.; sisters, Victoria Puga and Elaine Lira. He is survived by his wife, Elva Bonuz Cardenas; daughters, Yvonne, Veronica and Haliegh Cardenas; sons, Mark, Alex and Robert Cardenas; sisters Esther Alvarez and Maria Valdez; brother, Armando Cardenas; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24th from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows on Tuesday, August 25th at 9am with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Guadalupe Esparza Jr., Daniel Cardenas Jr., Ernest Valdez Jr, Jesus Lira and Abraham Sanchez. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

