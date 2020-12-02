Eunice Florine Schmidt Kern
VICTORIA — Eunice Florine Schmidt Kern, 93, passed away November 30, 2020. Eunice was born December 30, 1926 in Victoria to the late Pauline Friedrich and Louis F. Schmidt. Eunice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and playing games with family and friends. In the later stages of life she especially enjoyed time with friends, children and grandchildren.
Eunice is survived by her children, Rhonda Weynand (David) of Brenham, Darryl Kern (Kathy) of Yoakum, Gary Kern (Anna) of Lacombe, LA; grandchildren, Deborah Kern, Mitchell Kern (Stephanie), Jessica Carlson (Jake), Jennifer Drullinger (Dan), Trey Weynand, Kelsey Webb (Garrett), Allan Schnoor (Tricia) and 5 great-grandchildren.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jess Allen Kern.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to immediately follow at Coletoville Cemetery. (Mask and social distancing is required). Funeral services will be lived streamed at https://facebook.com/rosewoodfhvictoria/
Pallbearers will be Eunice’s Grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
