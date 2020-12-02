Eunice Florine Schmidt Kern
VICTORIA — Eunice Florine Schmidt Kern, 93, passed away November 30, 2020. Eunice was born December 30, 1926 in Victoria to the late Pauline Friedrich and Louis F. Schmidt. Eunice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and playing games with family and friends. In the later stages of life she especially enjoyed time with friends, children and grandchildren.
Eunice is survived by her children, Rhonda Weynand (David) of Brenham, Darryl Kern (Kathy) of Yoakum, Gary Kern (Anna) of Lacombe, LA; grandchildren, Deborah Kern, Mitchell Kern (Stephanie), Jessica Carlson (Jake), Jennifer Drullinger (Dan), Trey Weynand, Kelsey Webb (Garrett), Allan Schnoor (Tricia) and 5 great-grandchildren.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jess Allen Kern.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to immediately follow at Coletoville Cemetery. (Mask and social distancing is required). Funeral services will be lived streamed at https://facebook.com/rosewoodfhvictoria/
Pallbearers will be Eunice’s Grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.