Eunice Marie Lorfing

Eunice is survived by: daughter Sandra Seals of Hallettsville; 2 sons, Alan Lorfing of Inez and Neil Lorfing (Janet) of Seadrift; brother Delmar Fojt of Victoria; 3 sisters, Alene Steffek (Johnnie) of Hallettsville, Elrose Kahanek of Hallettsville and Thelma Grohmann of Houston; 9 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.
Eunice was preceded in death by; husband Alfred, parents Adolph & Mary Fojt, brother Marvin Fojt, son-in-law Greg Seals, daughter-in-law Debra Lorfing, and grandson Bradley Williams.
Funeral Service: 2 pm, Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Kubena Funeral Home. Prayer Service: starting at 4 pm, Saturday, at Kubena Funeral Home; with the Visitation following after Prayer. Officiant: Pastor Jim Pearson. Memorials: National Federation of the Blind of Texas (314 East Highland Blvd., Austin, Texas 78752), Shiloh Perpetual Care Fund or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery. (All attendees should wear masks)
