Eusebio L. Cruz Jr
VICTORIA — Eusebio L. Cruz Jr. passed on November 3, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1949 to Eusebio M. Cruz Sr. and Rita Lopez. He is survived by his daughter Michelle C. Corona; son, Tray Cruz; sisters, Julie C. Torres, Rita C. Parker, Lucy C. Padierna, Rosie C. Sierra, Rose Irma Robles, Norma Cruz and Gloria C. Garza; brothers, Mage L. Cruz, Ector Cruz, Jose Cruz and Elizar(Alex) Cruz; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Mary P. Cruz; parents, Eusebio m. Cruz and Rita L. Cruz; sisters, Elva Rosa Gonzales, Isabel C. Casares; brother, Silvano Cruz. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Our Lady Of Sorrows beginning at 1pm with burial to immediately proceed at Resurrection Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Jose A. Cruz and Orlando Cruz; Pallbearers are Alex Sierra Jr., Aaron Garza, Eric Parker, Abie Torres III, Joey Cruz, Ruben Garza Jr., Matthew Garza and Michael Pina. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
