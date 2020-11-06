Eusebio (Tiny) L. Cruz Jr
VICTORIA — Eusebio L. Cruz Jr. (Tiny) passed on November 3, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1949 to Eusebio M. Cruz Sr. and Rita L. Cruz. He is survived by his daughter Michelle C. Corona; son, Trey Cruz; sisters, Julie C. Torres, Rita C. Parker, Lucy C. Padierna, Rosie C. Sierra, Rose Irma C. Robles, Norma Cruz and Gloria C. Garza; brothers, Mage L. Cruz, Ector Cruz, Jose Cruz and Elizar(Alex) Cruz; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Mary P. Cruz; parents, Eusebio m. Cruz and Rita L. Cruz; sisters, Elva Rosa Gonzales, Isabel C. Casares; brother, Silvano Cruz. Eusebio attended church with his wife regularly. He enjoyed his oldies and Tejano music. He became a D.J. in the 80’s known as (Wolfman Cruz) also a radio disc jockey for Magic 95.9 and KQQK in Houston Texas. He loved his family, brothers, sisters, son, daughter, but most of all his heart went to his precious grandson Eusebio Cruz IV also known as (Chevito) to him life without him was (unbearable). His God kids were also special to him, nieces, nephews, ect.. were his reason to live but his main reason to pass was his lovely wife of 50 years. Visitation was held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary recited at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows beginning at 1pm with burial to immediately proceed at Resurrection Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Jose A. Cruz and Hector Cruz; Pallbearers are Alex Sierra Jr., Aaron Garza, Eric Parker, Abie Torres III, Joey Cruz, Ruben Garza Jr., Matthew Garza, and Michael Pina. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
