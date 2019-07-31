EVA SALINAS HERNANDEZ GOLIAD - Eva Salinas Hernandez went to be with the Lord, Tuesday July 23rd 2019. Eva was born in Runge, Texas to Cruz Carrales Salinas and Alfredo Salinas on October 17, 1929. Eva was raised in Nordhiem/ Yorktown until 1960, when she married Esequiel Hernandez of Goliad. She was a loving wife and mother. Eva is preceded in death by her husband Esequiel Hernandez, her brothers Rigo Salinas, Antonio Salinas, Santos Salinas, Elijio Salinas and sisters Lucia Garcia, and Maria Caballero. Eva is survived by sons Roy (Rose) Hernandez, Richard (Chris) Hernandez and Randy (Janice) Hernandez. Grand children Reuben (Brittanie) Hernandez, Ricky (Amanda) Hernandez, Rebekah (Jose) Garza, Robert Hernandez, Raphael Hernandez and Gabriel Hernandez. Great grandchildren David Garza, Matt Hernandez, Daniel Garza and Eva Hernandez. Pallbearers will be Roy Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, Randy Hernandez, Reuben Hernandez, Ricky Hernandez, Robert Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers are Raphael Hernandez and Gabriel Hernandez. Visitation will be Friday August 2nd 2019 at Grace Funeral Home on 214 N. Market Street, Goliad Texas from 4 to 7 PM. Rosary will be recited at 7 PM. Mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday August 3rd 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 238 N Commercial St. Goliad, Texas with the burial to follow at La Bahia Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and services by Grace Funeral Home. (361)645-3216

