EVA VANONIA HUDSON PORT LAVACA - Eva Vanonia Hudson of Port Lavaca went to be with the Lord June 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held Mon., June 29, 2020 at noon at Olivia Cemetery. The family requests that all guests wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. www.gracefuneralhome.net
