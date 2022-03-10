Eva María García Lara
VICTORIA — Our family’s beloved “PATRONA” was called home by her maker on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:15 pm; may the gates of Paradise be open unto her.
Eva María García Lara, 98, was born on Friday, October 12, 1923 to the late Francisca Cruz and late Pedro Rivera García in San Patricio County. She retired from the Wheeler St. Victoria Hospital where she served as a Nurse’s Assistant in the 1950s.
In 1942 she married her late first husband, Ignacio Ramon Figueroa and together had 2 children, the late Frances Valenzuela (Thomas) and Antonio “Tony” Figueroa (Bea). Ignacio died in a tragic tractor accident on the McFaddin Ranch.
Then in 1948 she wed her late second husband, Sylvestre Williams Lara. Their union borne 3 children: Lillie L. Gonzales (Juan M. Gonzalez, M.D.), Arnulfo (Gloria), and Arturo Lara (Carolina). Sylvestre died by a horse accident on the McFaddin Ranch.
Finally in 1957 she married Encarnacion “Chon” Williams Lara and together had 4 children: Martha L. Ramirez (Johnny), Adolfo (Gigi), Encarnacion “John” Jr. (Elvia), and the late Chef Charlie Lara (Late Shannon).
Eva also leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sisters: Minerva Andrade & Elvia Segura plus 21 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren and 3 great, great, great grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews.
She was also preceded in death by 4 sisters: Beatrice Poncio, Cresencia and Margarita Vasquez, and Pauline Martinez, 5 brothers: Juan, Pedro, Ismael, Epomiceno “Cheno”, and Panchito Garcia.
Visitation will begin at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 706 E. Crestwood, on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm, with a recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6:30 pm followed by a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on 208 W. River St. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Freddie Fuentes, Jr., Mark Anthony Figueroa, Rene Lara, Juan “Jr” Gonzalez, Jaime Lara, Shawn Lara, Christian Perez, & Zach Lara.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers: Casmira McElveen and Teresa Vasquez. Special acknowledgements go to Hospice of South Texas and their staff to include Jessica, her Nurse, the CNAs and Pastor Larry Green for their undivided attention, caring, and compassion for Mother and her family.
