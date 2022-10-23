Eva Marie Gohmert
YORKTOWN — Eva Marie Gohmert, 96, of Yorktown passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2022. She was born September 21, 1926 to the late Eckwald and Lillie Stanchos Spies.
Eva, along with her twin sister Evelyn were born and raised on the Spies ranch outside of Yorktown, TX. Eva was a graduate of Yorktown High School. She married Harold Gohmert in 1946, making a life on the Spies Ranch, building a home together in 1959. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she helped teach Sunday school and Vacation Bible school when their son, Walter, was young. She enjoyed being an amateur beautician cutting, curling hair, and giving perms for friends and family. Many times, Eva could be found out in the cattle pens with Harold, tending a sick calf or cow, or in the pasture mending fence lines. She enjoyed having family stop in and visit with her, she loved hearing about their lives and how their day was. Eva truly loved living on their family ranch till the day the Lord called her home. She was a compassionate, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose passion was caring for others. Eva will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Walter (Jeanie) Gohmert, grandson Bryan (Brandie) Gohmert, great-grandsons Brock and Brantley, brother-in-law Daniel Gohmert, nephews: Thomas (Becky) Barfield, David (Grace) Barfield, Larry (Nancy) Gohmert, and Ladis (Ana) Burda Jr. and nieces: Laurie (Doug Riggs) Barfield, Leah Burda, and Vicky (Kyle) Rangnow. She is also survived by numerous cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Eva is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Gohmert, twin sister Evelyn (Joe) Barfield, sisters-in-law Judith (Ladis Sr) Burda, Betty Gohmert and brother-in-law Julius (Jean) Gohmert.
Pallbearers are Walter Gohmert, Bryan Gohmert, Larry Gohmert, Christopher Gohmert, David Barfield, Hector Guerra. Honorary pallbearers are Brantley Gohmert, Brock Puente, Tom Barfield, Dan Gohmert Doug Riggs, Jeff Hameister, Tim Inman and Ladis Burda Jr.
Visitation is 3-5 pm Sunday October 23, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service is 10 am Monday October 24, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home, Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Reception will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church-Yorktown, Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank Hospice of South Texas and the many amazing caregivers that so lovingly attended to our beloved mother/grandmother during her time of need.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.