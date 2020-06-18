EVA LORRAINE MYERS MCCOY REFUGIO - Eva Lorraine Myers McCoy at the age of 88 was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Dave McCoy, on Monday June 15, 2020. She is also with the Lord that she has always loved and served.Lorraine was born February 5, 1932 in Refugio, TX to the late William Myers and Eva Hall Myers. She graduated from Refugio High School and then worked for the telephone company as an Operator. She and her good friend Kay Gumm Wotipka traveled throughout the USA during summer holidays. She then met a handsome football coach named Dave who was to become her beloved husband for 51 years.After marriage, Lorraine and Dave moved to Port Lavaca, TX to live for 10 years where she enjoyed being a homemaker and mother of four. This is where she met dear friends Billie Jean and Bobby Golf. Lorraine and Dave moved to Refugio in 1967. Refugio became their life-long home where they raised their family. She used her talents in baking to become a wonderful caterer of many weddings, showers, and business events for 25 years. Her many cakes were beautiful and very delicious. She created a Texas Pecan Cake and Dave came up with the motto "The Cake that Texans are Nuts About". She loved teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible school, sewing, doll collecting, taking the kids to the beach, and camping at Garner State Park. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and raising baby animals. She was happiest spending time with her grandchildren. Her greatest legacy was her love for the Lord and sharing His love with all who came into her life. She is survived by her brother Tom Myers (Judy) of New Braunfels; her loving children Steve McCoy (Jane) of Midland TX, Denise Light (Brett) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Bob McCoy (Wendy) of Santa Fe TX, and William McCoy (Bridget) of Bertram TX; stepchildren Dave S McCoy III (Karen) of Loveland CO, and Pam LaPlante (Tom) of Plano TX; grandchildren Josh McCoy, Matt McCoy, Nick McCoy, Madison McCoy, Mallori McCoy, John David McCoy, Renee LaPlante Workman, and Tommy LaPlante; 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She "adopted" many into her family including Misty Upton, Roy Payne, and Brett Light who all loved her and called her 'Mom'. She also will be dearly missed by life-long friend Margie Phillips of Mexia, TX; and numerous sweet friends in Refugio.Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband Dave S. McCoy Jr.; her grandsons Robert Christopher McCoy and Tristan James Light; and her brothers Edgar Myers and W.A. Myers and many other loved ones. A service will be held Thursday June 18th, 2020 at 1PM at Moore Funeral Home, Inc. Burial to follow Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lorraine to The South Texas Children's Home,Beeville, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (19)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- Guest column: America’s love of freedom is unifying theme (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (6)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (5)
- Letter: Leave Confederate statue alone (4)
- Letter: It is time to reconsider the meaning of a monument to Confederacy (3)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.