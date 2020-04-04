EVA G. OCHOA REFUGIO - Eva G. Ochoa, 73 passed away April 1, 2020. She was born May 30, 1946 in Eden, Texas to the late Dionicio Garcia and Antonia Sanchez. She is survived by her son Alex (Addie) Dean Ochoa; daughter Deborah (Gary) Ann Goss; brothers Roy Garcia, Adam Garcia, Laffy Garcia; sister Enriquetta Gomez; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Rosary was recited on Friday, April 3, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020 St. Bernard Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

