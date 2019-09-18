EVA CHAPA RUIZ VICTORIA - Eva Chapa Ruiz, age 96, of Victoria passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1922 in Cuero, Texas, to the late Rafael Chapa and Thomasa Aguilar. She is survived by her daughters; Carolina Montes (Quirino) of Houston, Jane Gonzalez (Librado Rodriguez) of Houston, Tomasa McPherson (Angus) of Great Falls, Montana, sons; George Ruiz III (Mary) of Austin, Alberto Ruiz (Norma Dale ) of Victoria, sisters; Frances Limones of Galveston, Maria Louise Reyna of Victoria, brother; Ralph Flores of Victoria, 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years George Ruiz, parents, sisters; Dominga Reyna and Guadalupe Gonzales, brother; Juan Chapa, 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9 a.m with Father Jacob Koether to officiate. Burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley. Pallbearers will be Ray Ruiz, Mark Ruiz, Buddy Montes, Bert Ruiz, Oscar Mytty and John Hancock. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
