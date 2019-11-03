EVA MAE STUDER VICTORIA - Eva Mae Riske Studer, 90, passed away October 28, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Eva DuBose Riske and Charles George Riske. She married the love of her life, Ernest Eugene (Gene) Studer on January 14, 1950. Eva was a founding member of John Wesley United Methodist Church of Victoria, Texas where she and her husband, Gene, were involved in the many meals, breakfast, lunch and dinners, put on by the church. Eva was known for the devotion and support she gave to her children and grandchildren. Eva created beautiful artwork and had a love of gardening, cooking, and her pet dogs. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Eugene Studer, brother Charles Whitmore Riske and parents. She is survived by her children, Peggy (Mark) Harper of Corpus Christi, Jerry (Deedy) Studer of Rockport, David (Debbie) Studer of Victoria and six grandchildren, Jeff (Cat) Harper, Brandon (Emily) Studer, Bridget (Dru) Swoboda, Jennifer (Josh) Wageman, Christopher (Cynthia) Studer, Matthew (Perla) Studer, 10 great grandchildren, and nephews Chuck Riske, Bob Riske and niece, Caroline Marshall. We wish to thank her caregivers, Esmeralda Gutierrez and staff for the loving care they gave to Eva in her last months. Eva's children felt Esmeralda was an angel sent by her husband Gene to help watch over her. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at John Wesley United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 10:00 am with Pastor Carl Westbrook presiding. The graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery followed with a luncheon hosted by John Wesley United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 Zac Lentz Pwy, in Victoria, Texas. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: When you vote, send the message that we are a nation that values life (8)
- After Harvey, hundreds of thousands of dollars in county work done without bids (7)
- Cloud joins GOP colleagues to disrupt impeachment hearing, calls process too secretive (5)
- Lyceum lecture speaker talks space, complacency (8)
- Letter: Democratic coup began before 2016 election (4)
- Represenative Cloud was wrong (3)
- In Victoria, ghosts linger long past their day in court (3)
- Syndicated column: US is in moral decline (2)
- Guest column: Bounded rationalism still exists for many people, organizations (1)
- Fire victim, 70, had great compassion for animals (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
Online Poll
Do you celebrate Dia de los Muertos?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.