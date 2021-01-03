Evangeline Lopez Flores
VICTORIA — A private funeral was held for Evangeline Lopez Flores on December 30, 2020. A
memorial and celebration of life for Evangeline will be held at a later date with an announcement posted for family and friends to attend.
On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Evangeline Lopez Flores, loving sister, aunt, and
friend passed away at the age of 83. Vangie was born May 12, 1937 in Ganado, Texas to Fructoso and Olivia Nava Lopez. She was a graduate of Ganado High School. Vangie worked for DeTar Hospital for forty years where she was the first EKG/EEG technician for the hospital.
She loved painting and won numerous awards for her artwork. Vangie was an officer in the Victoria Art Guild, a volunteer at DeTar Hospital and Hospice of South Texas. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church Choir, Altar Society, and the Catholic Daughters. She was also an Incarnate Word Associate.
She is survived by her sister Mary Amador, her brother-in-law Eddie Amador, niece
Amanda Marotta (Joseph), nephew Ramon Amador (Melissa), and their children. Vangie was a wonderful aunt to her six great nieces and nephews whose lives she influenced greatly as she was a part of their upbringing. She was also devoted to her sister. Vangie’s family loved her dearly, and she will be greatly missed. The honorary pallbearers are Ramon Amador, Dr. Joseph Marotta, Michael Marotta, Thomas Marotta, Ernest Barrientos, and Joe Mejia.
The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Riedel of Victoria and Dr. Joseph Marotta of San Antonio.
Cards can be sent to 6334 Regency Lane San Antonio, Texas 78249.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Evangeline Lopez Flores may be designated to Christ’s Kitchen of Victoria.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
