EVANGELINE "VANGIE" ROBLES
HOUSTON — Vangie gained her angel wings on Friday July 2, 2021. She was born on October 4, 1952 in Victoria, Texas to Guadalupe Robles Sr. and Jesusa Gamez Robles. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Flores (Joe), son Alfred Wayne DeLeon III, grandchildren Cassandra Flores Corona (Raymond), Joe Flores Jr., Christian, and Isabella Flores, Genesis M.L. DeLeon, Evangeline M.S. DeLeon and a great-grandson Kalib Corona. She is also survived by her sisters, Ester Robles Martinez, Tina Robles Ramirez and Elvia Robles Figueroa. Celebration of Life will be at Parkway Lone Tree 11:00 am, Saturday July 17th.

