Evelyn Alexa Technik
MOULTON — Evelyn Alexa Technik, 91, of Moulton, passed away June 2, 2023. She was born on February 14, 1932, to Julius J. & Annie Holub Drozd. She married Linhart J. Technik, on November 6, 1955, in Moravia, Texas.
Funeral Mass Service: 11am, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church of Moravia. Visitation: 9 am, Wednesday at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church; with Rosary starting at 10:30 am. Memorials: Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church of Moravia or donor’s choice. Burial: Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery of Moravia.

