Evelyn Beatrice Bade Hartman
ARNECKEVILLE — Evelyn Beatrice Bade Hartman, 97, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. She was born August 16, 1923 in Arneckeville to Berthold and Dora Nack Bade. Evelyn was baptized and confirmed in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arneckeville. She married Victor Christian Hartman on December 3, 1941 at Arneckeville Church and to their union four children were born. Victor and Evelyn were married 47 years when he passed away. During her lifetime, she was a Sunday school teacher, Superintendent of the Sunday school, served on the altar guild for over twenty years, and belonged to the Arneckeville Church all her life. Evelyn served as President of the Ladies Aid and was a life member. She was charter and life member of the Cuero VFW 3972 Auxiliary and served as president. Evelyn married Leonell C. Post on August 31, 1996 in Arneckeville Church. Leonell and she would help their pastor with church service at the nursing home for many years singing together.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Virgil Hartman, Harold Hartman and wife, Barbara, Allan Hartman and wife, Linda, Carol DeBord and husband, James; sister, Dorothy Fay Diebel; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Victor Hartman and Leonell Post.
Visitation will begin at 2 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arneckeville. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Paul Kirchner & Vicar Kara Hairell-Speed officiating. Interment will be at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Arneckeville.
Pallbearers include Blake Hartman, Wade Hartman, Bradley Hartman, Jaron Post, Tomas Rodriguez, and Clifford Diebel. Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church-Arneckeville, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery-Arneckeville, Cuero VFW 3972 Auxiliary, or Donor’s Choice.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
